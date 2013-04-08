MOSCOW, April 8 Russia will waive visa fees for all athletes and officials participating at this year's world athletics championships, Moscow organisers said on Monday.

"The principal decision on free visas has already been made, we just need to take care of some formalities and get all the signatures in place," Alexander Palinsky, who is overseeing preparations for the Aug. 10-18 championships, told reporters.

Palinsky added that a decision regarding the issuance of free visas for spectators would be made in the near future.

This is not the first time Russian authorities have dropped visa requirements ahead of major international sporting events taking place in the country.

Russia waived visa fees for fans with valid tickets to the 2008 Champions League final between English clubs Manchester United and Chelsea in Moscow and plans to do the same for the 2018 World Cup. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by John O'Brien)