BEIJING Aug 24 Canada's Shawn Barber nailed his first four jumps to win pole vault gold at the world championships on Monday, leaping 5.90 metres to win his first major global title.

Barber and Raphael Holzdeppe failed with three attempts at six metres but the German defending champion had cleared 5.90 on his third jump while the Canadian had gone over on his first attempt and claimed the gold.

France's Olympic champion and world record holder Renaud Lavillenie was left with a fourth bronze medal in four world championships after failing in all three of his jumps at 5.90.

He shared third place with Poles Piotr Lisek and Pawel Wojciechowski. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ken Ferris)