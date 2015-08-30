BEIJING Aug 30 LaShawn Merritt anchored the United States to a sixth successive world 4x400 metres relay title to bring down the curtain on the 15th world athletics championships on Sunday.

Merritt, who has been part of all six campaigns over the last decade, ran his leg in 44.16 to overhaul Jamaica's Javon Francis on the final straight and cross the line for gold in two minutes 57.82 seconds, the best time of year.

Trinidad and Tobago, who led after the first three legs, won silver in a national record 2:58.20 and Britain pipped Jamaica to third place in 2.58.51.

Francis started the final leg at a searing pace to lead down the back straight but tired towards the end and was caught on the line by Britain's Martyn Rooney. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)