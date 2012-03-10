By Alison Wildey
| ISTANBUL, March 10
champion Justin Gatlin and bronze medallist Dwain Chambers have
both served doping bans but while the American can prepare for
the U.S Olympic trials, the Briton has yet to find out if he is
eligible for the London Games.
Chambers was given a two-year suspension in 2003 after he
was found to have used the banned anabolic steroid THG and is
subject to a lifetime ban by the British Olympic Association.
The legality of the BOA's eligibility rule, which bars
Chambers and other from competing at the Games after serving
drug suspensions, is being heard a the Court of Arbitration for
Sport on Monday.
"I have to take each day as it comes. I have no idea what my
future holds," Chambers told a news conference. "I just have to
train as normal. That's all I know how to do.
"If I become eligible to compete (at the Olympics), I still
have to qualify. I still have to compete against the best in
Britain." the 33-year-old added.
"If I do become eligible, it will be fantastic and if I
don't then I'll still be a supporter of my team."
Gatlin, who described winning his first title since the end
of his four-year-ban in 2010 as a "rebirth" thought his rival
should be at the Olympics.
"He is one of the best runners in British history. He came
back after all his trials and tribulations. He has established
himself as one of the best runners for the UK team," Gatlin
said.
"Having him on the line at the Olympics would be a great
show."
Gatlin won the Olympic 100 metres title in 2004 and the
sprint double at the world championships a year later before
failing a dope test for testosterone in 2006.
"It feels good to be back and 6.46 (seconds) was the time I
won (the world indoor title) in 2003 and the time I won in
tonight," the quietly spoken 30-year-old said.
"It feels a rebirth. The win? It restores a lot of
confidence back in me. The last two years I have run since I
have been back, I have just been very grateful being back."
