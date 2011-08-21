DAEGU, South Korea Aug 21 Olympic decathlon
champion Bryan Clay has withdrawn from the world athletics
championships with a minor knee injury.
"I feel that I would be at less than my best," the American
said in a statement released by his manager Paul Doyle on
Sunday. "I want to win medals every time I compete and based on
the way my knee has been over the past six weeks, I feel that I
would not be at top form," the 31-year-old said.
The championships begin next Saturday in Daegu.
Clay fell in the decathlon 110 metres at the U.S. world
trials in June and withdrew from the competition. He later
developed tendonitis in his right knee.
His goal now is to prepare for London where he hopes to
become the first decathlete to win three Olympic medals. Clay
took silver in Athens in 2004 and gold in Beijing in 2008.
The Americans will still field a powerful decathlon team in
Daegu led by world champion Trey Hardee and 2011 world leader
Ashton Eaton.
(Reporting by Gene Cherry; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more athletics stories
for more sports stories