SYDNEY Aug 23 Mitchell Watt could be preparing for the rugby World Cup this week instead of the athletics World Championships but the Australian long jump title hopeful has never regretted passing up the team game for individual glory.

Watt played schoolboy rugby with some of the big names of the current Australia team, such as Will Genia and Quade Cooper, but turned his back on the game in his late teens before coming back to sport in the long jump pit three years ago.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise, winning bronze at the 2009 worlds in Berlin and arrived in Daegu with the four best jumps in the world this year, and the Queenslander says he is exactly where he wants to be.

"I definitely don't regret giving up rugby," Watt told Reuters in a telephone interview from South Korea.

"I never really felt comfortable in rugby, which is why I stopped in the first place, and the way things are going with my athletics at the moment, and with the Olympics coming up next year, I definitely have no regrets."

Watt has had a tremendous season. His best jump of 8.54 metres in Stockholm at the end of last month was the longest in the world this year and bettered Jai Taurima's 11-year-old Australian record.

Domestic honours, while welcome, are no longer enough for Watt and Diamond League wins in Shanghai, Stockholm and London have forced the law student to revise his expectations for the Aug. 27-Sept. 4 World Championships.

"At the start of the year I was just hoping to get another medal and I thought that was going to be a big challenge because I missed most of last year with injury," he said.

"But after the season I've had in Europe this year, I'd be disappointed if I didn't win the gold medal."

But for a casual invitation to join an old friend in a training session with coach Gary Bourne in early 2008, Watt could have been lost to athletics as well as rugby.

"It didn't strike me as appealing at all, I never had the intention of going to the Olympics and World Championships," he said. "But from my first training session in five years, it was about 18 months later that I was on the podium in Berlin.

"I was extremely stoked in Berlin and thought if I can do this after 18 months then I can definitely win the gold medal down the road, whether it be two, four or five years.

"Two years on from Berlin, I think I'm in a good position."

JUMP WHEN IT MATTERS

For all his confidence, Watt knows it will not be easy to claim the gold from a field including three-times world and former Olympic champion Dwight Phillips and reigning Olympic champion Irving Saladino.

"They always seem to jump big when it matters (but) it's been a pretty level playing field this year, always different people popping up, and I think it will be the same here," he said.

Watt has continued to surprise himself and his form this season has already exceeded some of his objectives.

"I think I've been really consistent, which is what I've really been aiming for, another thing was getting jumps out early in the competition rather than later," he said.

"Hopefully I can push that out a few centimetres further in the finals."

A bruised heel that has been bothering him is on the mend and even if some after-effects linger, he is confident it will not effect his performance.

"If I do happen to feel it a bit, I'm not worried about it, it's not getting any worse," he added. "I'll still be able to jump to my full potential."

Beyond Daegu, Watt is looking forward to fulfilling every athlete's dream by competing in the Olympics, and perhaps even giving Australia its first long jump champion in London next year.

"It'll be a big challenge but if someone had told me a few years ago that I would be going to the Olympics, I definitely wouldn't have believed them," he said.

Before that, however, he is looking forward to catching up with how his old team mates are getting on at rugby's showpiece tournament in New Zealand.

"I'm completely excited and focused on next year but, having said that, I still like watching rugby, and keep in touch with a few of the guys and I'll be watching it very closely once we finish in Daegu." (Editing by Peter Rutherford) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more athletics stories