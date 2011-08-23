SYDNEY Aug 23 Mitchell Watt could be preparing
for the rugby World Cup this week instead of the athletics World
Championships but the Australian long jump title hopeful has
never regretted passing up the team game for individual glory.
Watt played schoolboy rugby with some of the big names of
the current Australia team, such as Will Genia and Quade Cooper,
but turned his back on the game in his late teens before coming
back to sport in the long jump pit three years ago.
The 23-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise, winning bronze
at the 2009 worlds in Berlin and arrived in Daegu with the four
best jumps in the world this year, and the Queenslander says he
is exactly where he wants to be.
"I definitely don't regret giving up rugby," Watt told
Reuters in a telephone interview from South Korea.
"I never really felt comfortable in rugby, which is why I
stopped in the first place, and the way things are going with my
athletics at the moment, and with the Olympics coming up next
year, I definitely have no regrets."
Watt has had a tremendous season. His best jump of 8.54
metres in Stockholm at the end of last month was the longest in
the world this year and bettered Jai Taurima's 11-year-old
Australian record.
Domestic honours, while welcome, are no longer enough for
Watt and Diamond League wins in Shanghai, Stockholm and London
have forced the law student to revise his expectations for the
Aug. 27-Sept. 4 World Championships.
"At the start of the year I was just hoping to get another
medal and I thought that was going to be a big challenge because
I missed most of last year with injury," he said.
"But after the season I've had in Europe this year, I'd be
disappointed if I didn't win the gold medal."
But for a casual invitation to join an old friend in a
training session with coach Gary Bourne in early 2008, Watt
could have been lost to athletics as well as rugby.
"It didn't strike me as appealing at all, I never had the
intention of going to the Olympics and World Championships," he
said. "But from my first training session in five years, it was
about 18 months later that I was on the podium in Berlin.
"I was extremely stoked in Berlin and thought if I can do
this after 18 months then I can definitely win the gold medal
down the road, whether it be two, four or five years.
"Two years on from Berlin, I think I'm in a good position."
JUMP WHEN IT MATTERS
For all his confidence, Watt knows it will not be easy to
claim the gold from a field including three-times world and
former Olympic champion Dwight Phillips and reigning Olympic
champion Irving Saladino.
"They always seem to jump big when it matters (but) it's
been a pretty level playing field this year, always different
people popping up, and I think it will be the same here," he
said.
Watt has continued to surprise himself and his form this
season has already exceeded some of his objectives.
"I think I've been really consistent, which is what I've
really been aiming for, another thing was getting jumps out
early in the competition rather than later," he said.
"Hopefully I can push that out a few centimetres further in
the finals."
A bruised heel that has been bothering him is on the mend
and even if some after-effects linger, he is confident it will
not effect his performance.
"If I do happen to feel it a bit, I'm not worried about it,
it's not getting any worse," he added. "I'll still be able to
jump to my full potential."
Beyond Daegu, Watt is looking forward to fulfilling every
athlete's dream by competing in the Olympics, and perhaps even
giving Australia its first long jump champion in London next
year.
"It'll be a big challenge but if someone had told me a few
years ago that I would be going to the Olympics, I definitely
wouldn't have believed them," he said.
Before that, however, he is looking forward to catching up
with how his old team mates are getting on at rugby's showpiece
tournament in New Zealand.
"I'm completely excited and focused on next year but, having
said that, I still like watching rugby, and keep in touch with a
few of the guys and I'll be watching it very closely once we
finish in Daegu."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
