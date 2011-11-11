LONDON Nov 11 The decision to award
London the 2017 world athletics championships goes a long way to
vindicating the city's decision to demand the track remained in
the stadium after hosting the 2012 Olympics, the UK's Sports
minister said.
Last month, the British government took the 486 million
pound ($781 million) stadium in east London into public
ownership when it pulled a deal to award soccer club West Ham
United the right to move in after next year's Games.
West Ham had said they would keep the athletics track but
the other soccer club shortlisted to become anchor tenant,
Tottenham Hotspur, had said they wanted to tear it up because
tracks often ruin the crowd atmosphere at football matches.
Spurs took the case to court, and a long and protracted
legal challenge threatened to engulf London's 2017 bid and its
Olympic promise of an athletics legacy.
"The decision we took a couple of weeks ago was quite a
brave one in many ways," Hugh Robertson told Reuters in a
telephone interview from Monaco, where London beat Doha on
Friday in the IAAF vote to host the worlds.
"The decision today is part of the vindication for doing
that."
The search for a tenant will resume shortly and the IAAF's
decision not only enhances London's sporting reputation, and
justified the need for a track, but it also appears to have made
the decision on the future of the stadium more straight forward.
A football club is still favourite to move in under a
mixed-use criteria, because it is one of the few sports that
could help pay its way in a 60-000-seater stadium. West Ham now
again look likely victors as they were happy keeping the track.
"The next part of this is to get a viable tenant in
alongside athletics, and then this is going to look a very good
decision indeed," Robertson said, adding he was confident of
doing so.
"Today is half vindication, the other half will be getting a
tenant in."
"GAME CHANGER"
Robertson said London's bid was successful because it
delivered not only on the commercial and broadcasting side but
also gave a "vision for athletics".
The decision will help London fulfil its promise to deliver
an athletics legacy which it made when successfully bidding for
the 2012 Olympics.
"The game changer for London has been that the Olympics has
proved that we deliver what we promise, and that's an incredibly
powerful message to any international federation," he said.
"That's a sort of international currency that no amount of
money can buy.
"We have now delivered the stadium in 2011 for 2012 and now
there was a sort of offer back to the athletics community that
you helped us frame this stadium and the legacy commitment, now
bring us your games to help fill it.
"I think the emotion, the appeal, that sense of partnership
that we have created with the IAAF helped us enormously this
time around."
If a soccer club moves in they will have to play their first
two games of the 2017-18 soccer season away from home to avoid a
clash with the athletics championships, Robertson added.
"Now, of course, should a football club win the bidding
process when they sign the lease agreement that will now have
the 2017 world athletics championship written into the lease,"
Robertson said.
The track could not be removed during the 99-year-lease.
"Detailed planning for all of this can start now, and the
great thing is we are in a much stronger position now because we
have the certainty of knowing we have this in 2017."
($1 = 0.622 British Pounds)
