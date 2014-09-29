(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Scott Haggett and Euan Rocha
CALGARY/TORONTO Sept 29 Canada's Encana Corp
said on Monday it will buy Athlon Energy Inc
for $5.93 billion in cash, taking aim at Athlon's oil-rich lands
in Texas's Permian Basin and at jump-starting its plan to boost
output of lucrative oil and natural-gas liquids.
Encana, Canada's largest natural-gas producer, is offering
$58.50 per Athlon share, a 25 percent premium on the stock's
Friday closing price. The deal would give the Calgary-based
company control of about 140,000 acres in the oil-rich Permian
Basin, where Encana says it can raise liquids output by two
thirds, to 50,000 barrels per day, by 2015.
With the purchase, Encana adds another core region to the
six shale fields in Canada and the United States in which it
concentrates its spending. The acquisition also speeds Encana's
transformation from a gas-heavy company to a major oil producer,
a process started last year by Chief Executive Doug Suttles.
"We like the deal," said Robert Taylor, senior
vice-president at Canoe Financial, which holds about 3.17
million Encana shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Strategically it's exactly what the company said it would do
... (The price) is a little bit rich relative to what a lot of
people would have expected but it's a high-quality asset."
Encana shares were up 2.3 percent at C$24.13 late on Monday
morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while Athlon's rose 11
percent to $58.21 in New York.
The takeover will lead to a huge payday for Apollo Global
Management. Athlon was formed in 2010 with the backing
of the U.S. private equity firm, which still owns more than 30
percent of the company's stock, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The offer price for Fort Worth, Texas-based Athlon is a
nearly threefold increase on the price at which the company went
public.
PERMIAN PLAY
Athlon has been focused on the acquisition and development
of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in
the Permian Basin, which spans portions of Texas and New Mexico.
Athlon's assets are located mainly in the northern part of the
formation's Midland Basin.
Athlon currently produces about 30,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day and Encana says that can be boosted to 50,000
bpd by 2015. The Canadian company now expects to achieve 75
percent of operating cash flow from liquids production in 2015,
two years ahead of forecast.
"Acquiring Athlon not only accelerates our portfolio
transition, but is strongly accretive to our cash flow per share
growth target and our balance sheet remains strong," Suttles
said on a conference call.
Along with adding new high-value production, Suttles said
Encana also expects the acquisition to increase its cash flow
per share by 20 percent through 2017, double its previous
target.
The company sparked a flurry of speculation among analysts
that it was eyeing a large takeover after it moved quickly early
this month to sell its remaining stake in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd
, a company it spun out to investors in May. Encana has
raised more than C$4.2 billion ($3.8 billion) from that spinout
alone this year.
The Athlon deal, which is expected to close before the end
of 2014, is subject to regulatory approvals. Encana is assuming
Athlon's $1.15 billion of debt.
Encana was advised by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co and
Barclay's, while Evercore Group LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co acted
for Athlon.
($1=$1.11 Canadian)
