June 5 Athlon Energy Inc, backed by Apollo
Global Management LLC, filed with U.S. regulators to
raise up to $345 million in an initial public offering of its
common stock.
Athlon, which buys and develops oil and liquid-rich natural
gas reserves, was founded in 2010 by former employees of Encore
Acquisition Co. Encore was acquired by Denbury Resources Inc
in 2009 for $3.2 billion to create North America's
largest oil production and exploration companies.
A recovering U.S. economy and booming stock market have
encouraged many private equity firms to take their companies
public this year.
Global equity fundraising rose 24 percent in the first
quarter from a year earlier as strong markets and easing
concerns about the economy encouraged more companies to raise
capital through IPOs and other capital market transactions.
Fort Worth, Texas-based Athlon told the U.S Securities and
Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Citigroup
was underwriting the IPO. (link.reuters.com/xej68t)
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The proceeds would be used to repay debt and providing
additional liquidity in drilling program, the company said in
the filing.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "ATHL."
Athlon reported net income of $53 million on revenue of
$157.1 million for 2012.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)