March 21 Athos Capital Ltd, backed by Ascalon Capital Managers, a unit of Australia's Westpac Banking Corp , aims to launch an event-driven hedge fund investing in Asia-Pacific on April 9.

Athos Capital was founded by former Tiresias Capital portfolio manager Matthew Moskey and trader Erik Senko with Fred Schulte-Hillen, who previously worked at Black's Link Capital.

"Ascalon will be the seed investor in the product," Chief Executive Andrew Landman told Reuters in Sydney.

In December last year, Ascalon picked up a 35 percent equity stake in Athos Capital. Landman declined to disclose the seed money or start-up capital for the hedge fund.

Hong Kong-based Athos won a licence from the Securities and Futures Commission on Tuesday, moving a step closer to its start and joining a growing number of hedge fund start-ups looking to raise capital after a tough 2011.

The fund will look to profit from hard catalysts such as publicly announced company events including M&A processes and spin-offs, betting on whether the announced action succeeds or fails. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar in HONG KONG; Additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram in SYDNEY; Editing by Chris Lewis)