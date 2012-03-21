March 21 Athos Capital Ltd, backed by Ascalon
Capital Managers, a unit of Australia's Westpac Banking Corp
, aims to launch an event-driven hedge fund investing in
Asia-Pacific on April 9.
Athos Capital was founded by former Tiresias Capital
portfolio manager Matthew Moskey and trader Erik Senko with Fred
Schulte-Hillen, who previously worked at Black's Link Capital.
"Ascalon will be the seed investor in the product," Chief
Executive Andrew Landman told Reuters in Sydney.
In December last year, Ascalon picked up a 35 percent equity
stake in Athos Capital. Landman declined to disclose the seed
money or start-up capital for the hedge fund.
Hong Kong-based Athos won a licence from the Securities and
Futures Commission on Tuesday, moving a step closer to its start
and joining a growing number of hedge fund start-ups looking to
raise capital after a tough 2011.
The fund will look to profit from hard catalysts such as
publicly announced company events including M&A processes and
spin-offs, betting on whether the announced action succeeds or
fails.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar in HONG KONG; Additional reporting
by Narayanan Somasundaram in SYDNEY; Editing by Chris Lewis)