* H2 sales volume 960,000 tonnes; selling prices up 15 pct

Oct 12 ATH Resources said its full-year profit would fall slightly short of market expectations, as the British coal producer continued to face margin pressure due to higher costs, and it would not reinstate dividend payments in the near term.

The Doncaster, South Yorkshire-based company, which recently terminated takeover talks with potential suitors, has been crippled by higher costs of about 6 million pounds ($9.4 million) this year and does not expect the current level of costs to come down in the near future.

In June, ATH posted a wider first-half loss and said full-year sales volumes would be lower than expected, two months after the company warned on its full-year profit.

The company also raised its provision for future restoration of its sites by about 1.6 million pounds.

Analysts on an average are expecting a full-year pretax profit of 200,000 pounds on revenue of 84.6 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-half sales volumes were 960,000 tonnes of coal, up from 706,000 tonnes in the first half. The company said average selling prices for the year rose by about 15 percent to over 50 pounds per tonne.

ATH shares, which have shed about 18 percent of their value over the past month, were indicated down 2.6 percent pre-market on Wednesday.

They closed at 39 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at 15.7 million pounds. ($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)