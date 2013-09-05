Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:
Sept 5 Alliant Techsystems Inc, the world's largest ammunition maker, said it would buy Bushnell Group Holdings Inc for $985 million in cash.
Alliant expects the deal to close in the third or fourth quarter of its fiscal year ending March 2014.
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:
* Share price down 3 pct (Adds comment by CEO on more cost cutting, share price fall)
* Georges zard, founder of the gza group, acquires 31% interest in african star minerals