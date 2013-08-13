WASHINGTON Aug 13 Alliant Techsystems Inc
on Tuesday said it had won an order from Orbital
Sciences Corp to provide solid rocket motors for a new
air-launched space transport system that is part of Microsoft
co-founder Paul Allen's latest venture.
Blake Larson, president of ATK Aerospace Group, gave no
details on the size and scope of the contract, but told Reuters
the deal was "certainly substantial".
"It further enhances and expands other commercial elements
of our propulsion business," Larson said. ATK is seeking to take
on more commercial projects to diversity its portfolio at a time
when the U.S. military budget is set to flatten or decline.
There was no immediate comment from Orbital Sciences.
Allen's Stratolaunch Systems tapped Orbital Sciences in June
to develop the new transport system which will use a large
aircraft to launch satellites, cargo and possibly humans, into
space.
Stratolaunch plans to launch test flights in 2016, and may
fly its first mission in 2017 or 2018.
ATK said it would provide the first and second stage
propulsion for the Air Launch Vehicle. The company will also
design and develop and flight hardware for initial Stratolaunch
missions.
ATK has built more than 1,600 commercial solid rocket motors
for a wide array of launch vehicles, including Orbital Sciences'
Pegasus, Taurus, Minotaur and Antares launch vehicles.
Scott Lehr, vice president and general manager of ATK's
Defense and Commercial Division, said the company would use
materials including high-strength, low-weight graphite composite
cases and advanced propellants for the Orbital Sciences project.