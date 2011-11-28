* Qatar's Public works authority awards Atkins 5 yr deal

LONDON, Nov 28 British design and engineering firm WS Atkins said it had won a contract worth over 65 million pounds ($100 million) to improve Doha's roads and drainage systems, as Qatar steps up infrastructure improvements ahead of the 2022 soccer World Cup.

Atkins, which helped design the London 2012 Olympic site and operates across Britain, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, said the deal was one of four packages of work awarded by Ashghal, the Public Works Authority of Qatar.

"We have targeted investment in our Middle East business to build the breadth and depth of our expertise in the region's key growth markets. This is now paying off, as we can see from our success with Ashghal," Atkins chief executive Uwe Krueger said in a statement on Monday.

Atkins, which is also working on the widening of England's M25 motorway, moved into Qatar in 2002 and has been ramping up staff numbers as infrastructure opportunities increase.

The news also comes as British firms have been encouraged by government to seek overseas work in the growing sports sector.

Qatar alone plans to spend over $125 billion in the next five years on construction and energy projects, while there are likely to be opportunities in Russia, where Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympics, and in Brazil ahead of the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games.

FTSE 250-listed Atkins, which posted an 11 percent rise in first-half profit earlier this month, was trading at 609 pence at 1107 GMT, up almost 3 percent. ($1 = 0.6458 British pounds. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Sophie Walker)