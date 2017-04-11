April 11 Weight-control nutrition company Atkins
Nutritional Holdings agreed on Tuesday to go public through a
merger with blank-check company Conyers Park Acquisition Corp
in a deal valuing the combined company at about $856
million.
Atkins, owned by private equity firm Roark Capital
Management LLC, and Conyers will combine under a holding company
called Simply Good Foods Co.
Atkins, best known for its high-protein eponymous diet, has
now shifted to make protein bars, shakes and frozen meals.
The selling equity owners of Atkins will get $730.1 million,
which includes 10.3 million shares of Simply Good Foods common
stock valued at $10.00 per share.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)