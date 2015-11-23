By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Nov 23 A man and woman facing murder
charges for running over a 65-year-old woman outside a Wal-Mart
in suburban Atlanta are suspected in 10 purse snatchings and a
kidnapping in parking lots in five Southern states, authorities
said on Monday.
Brandon Shawn Smith, 27, and Stephanie Marie Rodriguez, 37,
were arrested during the weekend in central Tennessee, according
to police in Covington, Georgia, where the Wal-Mart death
occurred. They were jailed in Tennessee on Monday awaiting
extradition to Georgia.
Authorities say Smith and Rodriguez may have been involved
in at least 10 purse snatchings and one kidnapping in recent
weeks in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Florida.
"These suspects targeted Wal-Marts and elderly female
victims walking alone to their cars in the day and night,"
Covington police said in a statement.
Smith and Rodriguez were charged with murder in the Nov. 16
death of Marsha Johnson. Covington Police said Smith grabbed
Johnson's purse outside a Wal-Mart and dragged her through the
parking lot before running her over with his car multiple times.
Rodriguez was in the car with Smith at the time of the
killing, police said.
Covington police spokesman Captain Craig Treadwell said the
two lived from "motel to motel" supporting themselves through
purse snatchings.
Smith and Rodriguez were arrested in Manchester, Tennessee,
after police, acting on a tip, stopped their car.
(Editing by Letitia Stein and Bill Trott)