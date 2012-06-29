(Adds details on city's economy)
June 29 The outlook for Atlanta, Georgia, on
Friday was revised to stable from negative by Moody's Investors
Service, which said a mixture of fees and rate hikes with
spending cuts should all improve the city's financial position.
The rating of Aa2 was affirmed for Atlanta's $396 million of
general obligation bonds.
Atlanta has a population of 420,000 and a median income of
$45,171, below the national average of $50,046.
Moody's said Atlanta's credit strengths include its
"manageable debt burden and limited plans to borrow in the
future".
By structurally balancing its budgets, Atlanta has
strengthened its general fund balance. Moody's said it expected
the improvement to "remain satisfactory given management's
conservative budgeting practices and commitment to adhere to
reserve targets."
Though Atlanta did not escape the recession, it still
remains an important national trade and transportation hub,
Moody's said.
"The outlook also incorporates the city's role as an
economic center among the southeastern corner of the country,
which, despite the current high foreclosure rate and projected
declines in the tax base in the near term, is expected to
benefit from its diverse economy and the increased demand for
logistics and transportation services," the credit agency said.
But Atlanta, like much of the nation, is still feeling the
pain of the housing market crash. Moody's said the high
foreclosure rate was limiting gains in the tax base, and noted
the pension liability, though reduced, is still significant.
Moody's also said it affirmed the A1 rating on $81 million
in revenue bonds issued by the Atlanta Development Authority and
the Atlanta-Fulton County Recreation Authority. The debt is
backed by a first lien on receipts of a 3 percent Car Rental Tax
levied by the city and the City of College Park.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Bernard Orr)