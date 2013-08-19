Aug 19 Fitch Ratings on Monday raised Atlanta, Georgia's water and wastewater system revenue bonds to A-plus from A, affecting about $3.1 billion of debt.

The upgrade reflects the city's "increased flexibility in addressing an onerous consent decree deadline, a favorable resolution of the tri-state water rights litigation, and a measurable improvement in financial metrics," the rating agency said in a statement.

Fitch also rated Atlanta's $328.7 million series 2013A and $435.1 million series B of water and wastewater revenue refunding bonds as A-plus.

Last week, Moody's Investors Service also upgraded the city's $3.1 billion revenue bonds to Aa3 from A1, while Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the rating to A-plus from A, citing strong financial performance.

Atlanta is planning to sell $328.7 million of water and wastewater revenue refunding bonds Aug. 27 through lead manager Wells Fargo, a market source said on Monday.

Another $240 million of water and wastewater revenue refunding bonds will be priced during the week of Sept. 9, through lead manager Goldman Sachs & Co, according to a market source.