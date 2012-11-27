MILAN Nov 27 Italian motorway operator Atlantia said on Tuesday it had set the price of its retail bond at 99.59 percent of the nominal value.

The bond will pay a nominal annual gross interest rate of 3.625 percent. The annual gross effective yield to maturity is 3.703 percent, Atlantia said in a statement.

The bonds will be issued on Nov. 30.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)