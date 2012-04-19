MILAN, April 19 Italian motorway operator
Atlantia said on Thursday it had reached an agreement
with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to sell it
a 49.99 percent stake in Atlantia's Chilean unit Grupo
Costanera.
In a statement, Atlantia said CPPIB, a leading Canadian
pension fund manager, will buy the stake from its unit
Autostrade per l'Italia for around 857 million euros.
The deal will provide the funding for the group's investment
programme, Atlantia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said.
In February, Atlantia had agreed to buy a remaining 54.2
percent of the Grupo Costanera holding company it did not own
for 670 million euros.
