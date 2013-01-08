MILAN/ROME Jan 8 Italy's Gemina, the holding company controlling Rome airport operator ADR, will soon merge into motorway group Atlantia and their boards could discuss the plan as early as in February, sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

The tie-up of the two companies, both controlled by Italy's Benetton family, will help ADR roll out a 2.5 billion euro investment plan to relaunch its Rome flagship airport of Fiumicino.

"Parameters will be defined by the end of January," one of the sources told Reuters.

"It is reasonable to think that a board meeting will be held in February," a second source said, adding that options for the deal included a takeover bid and a share offer.

Shares in Atlantia were down 0.4 percent at 1020 GMT on Tuesday while Gemina shares rose 6.8 percent. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, Stefano Bernabei, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Antonella Ciancio)