MILAN, March 11 The head of highways group
Atlantia said on Monday he saw no reason to change the
group's dividend policy following a deal to buy Gemina
but said a decision will be taken in November.
"We have not approved a different dividend policy. It's
something we will address with the anticipation of the dividend
... in November," Giovanni Castellucci told a conference call
with analysts to present the Gemina deal.
Gemina controls Rome airport operator ADR, which has to
carry out an ambitious investment plan.
Atlantia agreed on Friday to buy Gemina in an all-share deal
to create one of the biggest European motorway and airport
groups with businesses in Italy and Latin America.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Antonella Ciancio)