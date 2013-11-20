BRIEF-Tomson expects to record rise in consol profit after tax for FY 2016
* Expects to record substantial increase of approx 60% in its consol profit after tax for year ended dec 2016
MILAN Nov 20 Italian motorway operator Atlantia and Gemina, the company that runs Rome's airport, said on Wednesday they had signed the deed for their merger.
In a joint statement they said the merger would be effective as of December 1, 2013. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Expects to record substantial increase of approx 60% in its consol profit after tax for year ended dec 2016
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Order books for the Republic of Italy's May 2028 eurozone inflation-linked bond are above €4bn, according to a lead.
BUDAPEST, March 7 Hungarian commercial banks should sharply cut mortgage interest rate spreads which have remained high even though central bank interest rates have fallen to record lows, central bank Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Tuesday.