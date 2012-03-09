MILAN, March 9 Italy's biggest motorway operator Atlantia kept its 2011 dividend unchanged from a year earlier, missing market expectations, after saying operating results would remain stable this year as a recession weighs on domestic traffic.

The Rome-based group, which in February expanded in growing South America by gaining full ownership of Chilean motorway Costanera, said it would pay a total 2011 dividend of 0.746 euros per share.

In June the company made a free rights issue of one share for every 20 already held.

"Traffic in Italy will be hit not only by bad weather in February but also by trend in consumption, fuel prices and industrial production," it said in a statement.

Atlantia said its core earnings rose 5.1 percent to 2.38 billion euros in 2011, as traffic growth on its overseas toll road networks offset a decline in Italy.

Shares in Atlantia turned negative after the results, to fall 0.16 percent by 1455 GMT. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)