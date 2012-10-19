MILAN Oct 19 The board of Italy's biggest toll road operator Atlantia proposed on Friday the payment of an interim dividend for 2012 of 0.355 euros per share.

Based on the number of shares currently outstanding, the interim dividend for 2012 amounts to a total of around 230.2 million euros, the company said.

The interim dividend will be paid, after deducting any withholding taxes required by law, from 29 November 2012.

The board also approved the issue by Dec. 31 2012 of non-convertible bonds for up to 1.5 billion euros.

Atlantia said the bonds will be listed on one or more regulated markets and sold to retail investors in Italy via a public offering.

"The issues aim to maintain a balanced financial structure in terms of the ratio of short- to medium/long-term debt, to finance Autostrade per l'Italia's investment programmes and diversify the Group's sources of funding," the group said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)