ROME, Sept 20 Atlantia SpA can continue its investment programme until 2014 without the need for any new bond issues, Giovanni Castellucci, the chief executive of the Italian toll road operator said on Tuesday.

He said he saw little impact from the decision by Standard and Poor's to cut Italy's credit rating by one notch, saying Atlantia had a lower level of debt than its European peers. "We can continue to invest until 2014 without needing any new issues," he told Reuters. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)