MILAN Oct 14 Italian motorway operator Atlantia said on Friday its board had decided to pay an interim dividend on 2011 results of 0.355 euros per share.

The interim dividend is unchanged from the same period last year, even if, due to a rights issue in June, the total dividend distributed was up 5 percent, it said in a statement.

Based on the number of shares outstanding, the 2011 interim dividend amounted to around 219.3 million euros, Atlantia said. (Reporting by Michel Rose)