MILAN Oct 20 Italian toll-road operator Atlantia said on Thursday its Autostrade per l'Italia unit had signed a 2.8 billion euro contract with the French government to build and operate a satellite-based toll system for heavy vehicles.

Autostrade per l'Italia had won a tender completed earlier this year for the award of the works but the project, dubbed "eco-taxe", was blocked by a French court.

Atlantia appealed the move and in June France's Council of State confirmed the outcome of the tender.

The contract spans 13 years and 3 months and is expected to yield overall revenues of 2.8 billion euros ($3.8 bln), Atlantia said.

($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)