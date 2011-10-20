MILAN Oct 20 Italian toll-road operator
Atlantia said on Thursday its Autostrade per l'Italia
unit had signed a 2.8 billion euro contract with the French
government to build and operate a satellite-based toll system
for heavy vehicles.
Autostrade per l'Italia had won a tender completed earlier
this year for the award of the works but the project, dubbed
"eco-taxe", was blocked by a French court.
Atlantia appealed the move and in June France's Council of
State confirmed the outcome of the tender.
The contract spans 13 years and 3 months and is expected to
yield overall revenues of 2.8 billion euros ($3.8 bln), Atlantia
said.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za)