MILAN Nov 11 Italian motorway operator Atlantia said on Friday it continued to expect an improvement in the group's full-year operating results compared with 2010 despite an ongoing decline in traffic linked to the difficult economic situation.

Atlantia reported nine-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.875 billion euros, up 5.6 percent from a year ago, on revenue of 3.021 billion euros, it said in a statement.

The group's net profit was up 5.5 percent in the first nine months of the year, at 713 million euros, helped by a gain on the sale of its Strada dei Parchi road unit. (Reporting by Michel Rose)