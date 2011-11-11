MILAN Nov 11 Italian motorway operator
Atlantia said on Friday it continued to expect an
improvement in the group's full-year operating results compared
with 2010 despite an ongoing decline in traffic linked to the
difficult economic situation.
Atlantia reported nine-month earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.875 billion
euros, up 5.6 percent from a year ago, on revenue of 3.021
billion euros, it said in a statement.
The group's net profit was up 5.5 percent in the first nine
months of the year, at 713 million euros, helped by a gain on
the sale of its Strada dei Parchi road unit.
(Reporting by Michel Rose)