MILAN Feb 2 Italian motorway group Atlantia said on Thursday it will start buying back up to 750 million euros of its notes maturing in June 2014.

In a statement, Atlantia said the repurchase of the notes, which carry a coupon of 5 percent, will begin on February 2.

The expiry deadline for the offer is February 9, it said.

"The company reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to accept significantly less than or significantly more than such amount for purchase," Atlantia said. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)