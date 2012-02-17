MILAN Feb 17 Italy's biggest motorway operator Atlantia said on Friday core earnings in 2011 are expected to have risen 5 percent to around 2.38 billion euros, as traffic growth on its overseas toll road networks offset a decline in Italy.

Atlantia, which has operations in South America, said Italian traffic last year fell 1.3 percent and traffic abroad rose 6.4 percent.

In a statement, it said net profit for 2011 would be impacted by one-offs, including a loss on its investment in Alitalia and gains on the sale of the Strada dei Parchi and Autostrada Tirrenica motorways.

Revenues in 2011 are expected to have risen 6.8 percent to over 3.97 billion euros. Both revenues and core earnings are in line with Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus estimates.

Net debt fell by 700 million euros to about 9.0 billion euros at the end of 2011. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)