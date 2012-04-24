ROME, April 24 Italian motorway operator Atlantia is considering buying Brazilian peer EcoRodovias from Impregilo if the Italian builder sells its stake, Atlantia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said on Tuesday.

Italy's Salini, which owns about a quarter of Impregilo and wants to take it over, said on Monday it wanted to sell Impregilo's stake in EcoRodovias in a bid to focus the Salini group on its construction business. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)