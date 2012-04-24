BRIEF-Selectirente FY net income down at 3.6 million euros
* FY net income 3.6 million euros ($3.84 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago
ROME, April 24 Italian motorway operator Atlantia is considering buying Brazilian peer EcoRodovias from Impregilo if the Italian builder sells its stake, Atlantia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said on Tuesday.
Italy's Salini, which owns about a quarter of Impregilo and wants to take it over, said on Monday it wanted to sell Impregilo's stake in EcoRodovias in a bid to focus the Salini group on its construction business. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)
* has filed suit in California and Florida state courts seeking monetary damages against Airbnb
RIYADH/DUBAI, Feb 16 Saudi Arabia officials and executives of around 14 companies plan to embark on a marketing tour of Singapore and Hong Kong next month to attract Asian investors in the $430 billion stock exchange, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.