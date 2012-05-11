MILAN May 11 Italy's biggest motorway operator
Atlantia said core earnings fell 6.4 percent to 482.2
million euros ($625 million), as weak domestic operations more
than offset growth at its overseas network.
Atlantia, which also operates motorways in South America,
said overseas traffic rose 6.1 percent in the first quarter
while domestic traffic fell 8.5 percent, partly hit by heavy
snow and a strike of lorry drivers.
Looking ahead, the company said "operating performance for
the current year will be substantially stable" barring a further
economic deterioration in Italy.
First-quarter net profit fell 9.8 percent to 125.4 million
euros, while sales were broadly stable at 856.9 million euros.
Atlantia shares closed down 1.6 percent at 11.18 euros
before the release of the results. The Milan blue chip index
closed up 0.3 percent.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
