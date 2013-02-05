MILAN Feb 5 Italian highways operator Atlantia
plans to merge with Rome airport holding Gemina
without spending any cash, the chief executive of
Atlantia said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.
Investors are waiting to hear whether the planned merger
will be carried out through a share swap plus cash component.
The transaction is seen worth about 1.1 billion euros ($1.5
billion).
"I don't want to go into the technical details," said Chief
Executive Giovanni Castellucci. "Our goal is clear: a full
merger without spending any cash, so that we don't increase
Atlantia's debt level."
Atlantia has long-term debt of 13.6 billion euros, Reuters
data shows. The company may provide more information on the
planned merger after after its board meeting on March 8.
($1=0.7376 euros)
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Mike Nesbit)