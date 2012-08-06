ROME Aug 6 Traffic on the network of Italy's biggest motorway operator Atlantia fell 4.7 percent in the week of July 30-Aug 5 compared to the same time last year, its Autostrade per l'Italia unit said on Monday.

The decline in the busy holiday week was less than the 8 percent drop registered in the first half of 2012, Autostrade per L'Italia said in a statement. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, writing by Catherine Hornby)