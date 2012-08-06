UK's John Wood Group posts 62 pct fall in FY profit, shares fall
Feb 21 Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc reported a 62 percent fall in its 2016 profit as weak oil prices continued to force oil producers to slash spending.
ROME Aug 6 Traffic on the network of Italy's biggest motorway operator Atlantia fell 4.7 percent in the week of July 30-Aug 5 compared to the same time last year, its Autostrade per l'Italia unit said on Monday.
The decline in the busy holiday week was less than the 8 percent drop registered in the first half of 2012, Autostrade per L'Italia said in a statement. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, writing by Catherine Hornby)
Feb 21 Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc reported a 62 percent fall in its 2016 profit as weak oil prices continued to force oil producers to slash spending.
LONDON, Feb 21 Outsourcing group Capita, under pressure from a slowdown in demand from customers, said it had written off the value of a number of historic contracts, sending its shares down over 4 percent.
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources