ROME Feb 10 Italian motorway group Atlantia said on Friday it had still not reached agreement with highway company Gavio over Atlantia's stake in holding company Igli, which holds almost 30 percent of construction company Impregilo.

"No agreement has been reached with Gavio, and a decision will be made by March 2," Atlantia said in a statement, referring to press reports that a deal was close under which Atlantia would have sold its stake in Igli to Gavio in exchange for other assets.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)