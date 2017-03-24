BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
MILAN, March 24 Italian toll road operator Atlantia said on Friday media reports over the sale of a minority stake in its motorway unit were inaccurate.
Earlier, Italy financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said there were 4-5 bidders left in the race to buy a minority stake in Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) with final bids due at the start of April.
The paper said Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Adia and Allianz Capital Partners were in pole position.
"These are hypotheses that do not correctly represent reality and the state of the procedure," Atlantia said in a statement.
Atlantia has put on the block 15 percent of ASPI as a part of a broader strategy aimed at funding expansion abroad. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.