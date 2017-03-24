MILAN, March 24 Italian toll road operator Atlantia said on Friday media reports over the sale of a minority stake in its motorway unit were inaccurate.

Earlier, Italy financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said there were 4-5 bidders left in the race to buy a minority stake in Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) with final bids due at the start of April.

The paper said Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Adia and Allianz Capital Partners were in pole position.

"These are hypotheses that do not correctly represent reality and the state of the procedure," Atlantia said in a statement.

Atlantia has put on the block 15 percent of ASPI as a part of a broader strategy aimed at funding expansion abroad. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)