MILAN Feb 26 Italian motorway operator Atlantia said on Wednesday that it had reached an accord to buy a further 75 percent stake in Autostrada Tirrenica (SAT) fromh troubled bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena and other investors.

The value of the deal that raises Atlantia unit Autostrade per l'Italia's stake in the SAT motorway to 99.9 percent is 84 million euros ($95 million), Atlantia said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)