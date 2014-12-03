MILAN Dec 3 Major shareholders in Italy's roads and airports group Atlantia have agreed to a shake-up of its ownership structure, two sources close to the matter said, a move that could make it more accessible to new investors.

Atlantia, which owns 96 percent of airport operator Aeroporti di Roma, is currently 45.6 percent owned by holding company Sintonia, controlled by the Benetton family.

Under the restructuring plan, Sintonia would be dismantled and a shareholder pact between its four investors would be dissolved. This would leave the Benetton family with a stake in Atlantia of more than 30 percent, the sources said.

The other three investors in Sintonia, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, U.S. bank Goldman Sachs and Italian investment bank Mediobanca, would receive direct stakes in Atlantia of 8 percent, 4.5 percent and 2.7 percent respectively.

GIC and Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the issue. Atlantia was not immediately available to comment.

The plan to streamline Atlantia's structure is part of a trend in Italy to simplify corporate ownership. A similar process is underway at Telecom Italia and RCS Mediagroup.

"The dismantling of the holding company would allow shareholders to sell their stakes in Atlantia if they want to and make the company more attractive for new investors," a Milan-based analyst said.

A decision on dismantling the holding company and dissolving the shareholder pact is due by Dec. 21 and will allow Sintonia investors to unlock their stakes in Atlantia as of June 21 next year. The shareholder pact has rules which make it difficult for shareholders to sell.

The sources said this would allow investors to sell or reduce their stake in Atlantia, but they said GIC, Goldman Sachs and Mediobanca would be in no rush to shed their holdings.

(Reporting by Paola Arosio; additional reporting by Saeed Hasan in Singapore.; Writing by Francesca Landini. Editing by Jane Merriman)