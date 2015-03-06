(Recasts with CEO comments on AdR sale, details)

By Francesca Landini and Stefano Bernabei

MILAN, March 6 Italian motorway operator Atlantia is still open to selling a minority stake in its airport business AdR, its CEO said on Friday, adding the group was keen to swap it with a stake in another airport.

A sale of a minority stake in Atlantia's airport business will, however, take place only at an "adequate" price, the parent's Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said on Friday in an analyst conference call on full-year results.

Atlantia bought AdR, which runs Italy's biggest airport Fiumicino and smaller Ciampino in Rome, in March 2013 and has been consolidating it in the group's results since Dec. 1, 2013.

The group, which controls toll road concession group Autostrade per l'Italia, owns around 96 percent of AdR.

Last year, the airport business contributed the lion's share of a 23-percent rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 3.17 billion euros ($3.44 billion), Atlantia said in a statement.

Thanks to AdR and a recovery in domestic motorways traffic, Atlantia's EBITDA, or core earnings, beat analysts' average forecast of 3.15 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters Smart Estimates.

Core earnings were up 5.7 percent after stripping out the contribution of the airport business and one-off items, the CEO said in a conference call.

"We would like to crystallize the value (of AdR)... and also we are very keen in getting shares in a leading airport to grow, but it is not easy," Castellucci said.

In January, Atlantia's CEO said the company was looking at selling up to 30 percent of AdR by the end of June to raise resources for global expansion.

Castellucci denied media reports about a possible sale of a stake in Atlantia's motorway business Autostrade per l'Italia, which generates the majority of the group's sales.

After a three-year decline, motorway traffic at Atlantia's domestic network rose 1 percent last year, signalling an improvement in the Italian economy that is expected to return to grow this year.

The group said in the first nine weeks of this year, traffic on the domestic network was up 0.7 percent.

The board proposed a total dividend of 0.80 euros per shares, compared with 0.746 euros paid the previous year.

