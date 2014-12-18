MILAN Dec 18 Investors in Sintonia have agreed
to dissolve a shareholder pact controlling 45.6 percent of
Atlantia by end-June, taking direct control of their
stakes in the Italian motorway and airport operator, Atlantia
said on Thursday.
After the move, which could make Atlantia more attractive to
new investors, the Benetton family will own around 30 percent in
the company. The statement confirms what Reuters reported
earlier this month.
The other three members of Sintonia, Singapore sovereign
wealth fund GIC, U.S. bank Goldman Sachs and Italian
investment bank Mediobanca, would receive direct
stakes in Atlantia of 8 percent, 4.5 percent and 2.7 percent
respectively.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Danilo Masoni)