MILAN, March 8 Shares in highways group Atlantia
and its sister group Gemina, which owns Rome
airports operator ADR, were suspended from Milan trade pending
a statement, said Italy's stock exchange.
Atlantia and Gemina boards meet on Friday and are expected
to approve terms of a planned merger, sources close to the
situation told Reuters.
The all-paper deal, which will create one of the biggest
European infrastructure groups, entails a share swap ratio of
around one Atlantia share for every nine Gemina shares, the
sources said.
Atlantia declined to comment on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)