UPDATE 2-Iran vows "roaring missiles" if threatened, defies new sanctions
* U.S. not considering raising number of forces in region (Adds Revolutionary Guards commander comments)
MILAN Dec 30 Atlantia's unit Autostrade per l'Italia, which operates Italy's largest motorway network, said on Friday it will raise tariffs on its network by 3.51 percent from Jan. 1, 2012.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)
* U.S. not considering raising number of forces in region (Adds Revolutionary Guards commander comments)
DUBAI, Feb 4 Citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries banned from the United States by President Donald Trump can resume boarding U.S.-bound flights, several major airlines said on Saturday, after a Seattle judge blocked the executive order.
RAQQA PROVINCE, Syria, Feb 4 An alliance of U.S.-backed militias said it had started a new phase of its campaign against the Islamic State-held city of Raqqa on Saturday, aiming to complete its encirclement and sever the road to militant strongholds in Deir al-Zor province.