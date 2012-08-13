ROME Aug 13 Italy's biggest toll road operator Atlantia said traffic on its main highway network during the country's busiest travel period of the year fell 4.7 percent from the same period last year, according to a statement.

The decline in traffic was registered between July 23 and August 12, which is when most Italians traditionally embark on their summer vacations, Atlantia unit Autostrade per L'Italia said in a statement. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei.)