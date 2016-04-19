April 19 A New Jersey judge said on Tuesday that he will oversee the finances of cash-strapped Atlantic City to ensure it pays $25 million it owes the local school district for the rest of this school year.

But Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez denied a request by Governor Chris Christie's administration to force the nearly insolvent city to set aside cash for schools before paying any other expenses, which would effectively have frozen city spending.

The decision was the latest in the escalating tit-for-tat between state and local officials over school revenues, amid a broader push by Christie to take over the beleaguered seaside gambling hub.

Though the state has had some oversight of the city since 2010, Christie says city officials have not done enough to stem the bleeding since its casino industry plummeted, gutting the local tax base by 70 percent in six years.

The city has virtually no money left in the bank after paying $4.25 million to its school district on Tuesday just before the hearing, said Chris Filiciello, Mayor Don Guardian's chief of staff.

Like other New Jersey municipalities, Atlantic City must collect property taxes and remit them to schools. It was supposed to make a monthly remittance of $8.5 million on Friday but paid only half that amount, sending the rest on Tuesday.

City officials countersued the state on Tuesday, saying the city is owed $33 million because the state promised that amount last year. The funds were to come from a rescue package - still stalled in the state legislature - that called for casinos to make set payments in lieu of property taxes.

In the meantime, the city's other bills are mounting. It must make a $1.8 million debt service payment in May, according to Moody's Investors Service, part of the $7.4 million it owes on bonds through August.

By May, it will also have to pay more than usual to employees because it just switched to a monthly from a bi-weekly pay period to gain two weeks of breathing room.

The city expects to collect $40 million to $50 million of tax revenues in May. At least half of that is still owed to schools, and whatever remains is all the city will have to operate until property taxes are due again in August.

Mendez said he will revisit the issue on May 15, when the next payment is due. (Reporting by Daniel Kelley in Atlantic City, additional reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)