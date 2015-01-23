Jan 23 Moody's Investors Service downgraded Atlantic City's General Obligation (GO) debt to 'Caa1' from 'Ba1', citing the appointment of two bankruptcy specialists mandated to consider debt restructuring, which could involve a loss to bondholders.

"This is a rapid, dramatic change from the State of New Jersey's ... prior policy of preventing default or bankruptcy of Atlantic City or any New Jersey local government," Moody's said in a statement on Friday. (bit.ly/1CZg86O)

The 'Caa1' rating indicates a high risk of default over the next five years.

Moody's also gave Atlantic City's GO debt a negative outlook, citing the possibility of a material impairment to bondholders from a debt restructuring.

