NEW YORK, April 11 Some Democratic New Jersey legislators on Monday questioned why Republican Governor Chris Christie's administration should get full control of cash-strapped Atlantic City when its fiscal crisis only deepened under years of existing state oversight.

Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Charles Richman told an Assembly budget committee that the state's power over the distressed gambling hub is currently "extremely limited" and does not allow it to force layoffs.

It was the first time lawmakers were able to publicly question the man leading the state department that oversees local governments since Christie proposed a takeover of Atlantic City in January.

Richman's testimony comes as Democratic lawmakers advance competing measures for how to help the city. One, supported by Democratic State Senate President Stephen Sweeney, is Christie's takeover measure that would terminate labor contracts.

"It's not just balancing the municipal budget on the backs of workers," Richman testified. "I believe there is great virtue in the state having the authority and the power ... in terms of negotiating with bondholders" and casinos, he said.

In the Assembly, however, Democratic Speaker Vincent Prieto is backing softer takeover provisions with a longer time frame.

State taxpayers have paid at least $3.34 million for a team of professionals to devise a turnaround plan, yet the city's fiscal condition has only worsened.

Christie said during a Monday news conference that earlier state intervention was targeted toward private development and had worked well. He scoffed at the idea that casino visits would drop if local government stops functioning.

"The Atlantic City government not working is not going to affect the casinos at all," Christie said.

Atlantic City first came under state control in 2010 as a condition of its request to raise property taxes beyond the legal limit, which it needed as its tax base began to plummet because of gambling competition in neighboring states.

The city has a state monitor and must get state budget approval.

With a roughly $100 million shortfall persisting this year, "there's still a gigantic hole that somebody has to make up," Richman said.

Asked why the state approved a flawed budget, Richman said they "reached a point at the end of 2015 where a budget had to be adopted."

After the hearing, Assembly budget chair Gary Schaer said in a statement he was "more convinced today that a state takeover of Atlantic City would not help the city." (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Daniel Bases and Tom Brown)