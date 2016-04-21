By Hilary Russ
| April 21
April 21 Atlantic City's independent public
water utility had its credit rating downgraded four notches to
junk on Thursday because of uncertainty about whether it would
be dissolved or restructured to generate money for the nearly
insolvent New Jersey city.
The revenue bonds issued by Atlantic City Municipal
Utilities Authority were cut to 'B-' and placed on creditwatch
negative by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
The utility is caught up in Atlantic City's spiraling fiscal
crisis. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is seeking to take
over city operations so the state can break union contracts,
sell city assets and make other tough decisions he says local
officials have failed at.
City officials last year opposed the state's initial move to
control assets and monetize the water system, a measure that
accidentally leaked out in a draft memo and angered local
officials.
The utility is not actually owned by the city. To sell,
lease or privately operate the utility, city officials would
first have to agree to dissolve it to bring it under city
control. So far, the city council has voted that down.
"Whatever our fate is with respect to the bond market, it is
not a result of our effectiveness, our performance, our
management or our product delivery," said MUA Executive Director
G. Bruce Ward. "We've got this bright star and the shining
element in midst of such chaos here. Unfortunately we get
dragged along."
Ward questioned why anyone would look to the utility as the
asset to fix the problems of other sectors of government.
The utility has 81 employees and a roughly $16 million
budget, he said.
If a debt restructuring or negotiated exchange becomes the
likely course for the utility, S&P would likely cut its rating
even further, to 'CCC' or below, the agency said. That would put
it on par with the city's rating, which is 'CCC-".
The MUA last issued $7 million of bonds in 2012. The yield
on one of those bonds maturing in 2019 with a 2.15 percent
coupon had risen to as high as 5.40 percent in trades earlier
this month.
In December, Moody's Investors Service affirmed its B2
rating on the utility's debt, one notch higher than S&P is now
and also non-investment grade. Moody's rating affects $7.5
million of the $16.6 million of the MUA's outstanding water
revenue debt.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Tom Brown)