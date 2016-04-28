UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZAGREB, April 28 Atlantic Grupa, which produces coffee, beverages, sports food, snacks, baby food and pharmaceutical and personal care products, announced first-quarter results.
The company is present in 12 European countries and exports to more than 40 markets worldwide.
* Atlantic Grupa said its Q1 sales were flat year-on-year at 1.16 billion kuna ($176 million).
* Net profit rose 1.6 percent to 45.3 million kuna.
* The biggest revenue increase was seen in Slovenia where revenue jumped 8.9 percent and the country contributed 17 percent of the company's overall revenue.
* The company said it aims to expand its business in Germany and Austria later this year. ($1 = 6.5807 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.