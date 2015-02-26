MILAN Feb 26 Atlantic natural gas markets are
seeing some of the biggest price swings in years as volatile
European trade, freezing U.S. weather and Brazilian demand leave
tankers torn over where to sail.
The region's gas markets, each taking turns as top payer
before being outbid again, have boosted consumption of shipped
liquefied natural gas (LNG), triggering multiple diversions as
vessels chase the best price.
Two weeks ago Europe became the world's premium gas market
after a year-long demand slump in Asia, thrusting Atlantic trade
into the spotlight.
A mix of Dutch production caps, supply outages and technical
trading has driven European gas prices towards fresh multi-month
highs as Asian prices show only meager gains, widening premiums.
In the United States a burst of Arctic cold and grid
bottlenecks drove gas prices at Algonquin in New England to $25
per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Wednesday, dwarfing
European levels at $8.31 per mmBtu and Asia at $6.90.
The hefty premium has prompted London-based oil and gas
major BP to divert three vessels - the British Merchant, British
Innovator and British Sapphire - back towards the United States
after circling the Atlantic.
The Sapphire's tortuous course shows how low shipping rates
have freed up traders to pursue prices.
From Trinidad where it loaded, the vessel sailed into the
south Atlantic, then backtracked thousands of kilometres
attracted by surging British gas prices before making another
U-turn to head for the United States.
"With charter rates at 5-year lows of around $50,000 per
day, BP can afford to pick and choose the best economic
destination, and despite some LNG boiling off, and being laden
on the water for a few weeks, it won't suffer substantial costs
as a result of low charter rates," an LNG analyst at a European
utility said.
A ship broker told Reuters that more diversions to the
United States are being planned.
Low hydroelectric reserves are pushing Brazil's Petrobras
back into the spot LNG market for supply, making it another
potential destination for diversions. The company recently
bought a cargo from Swiss trader Trafigura.
The focus is on Europe, however, where the widest premium to
top buyer Asia in at least five years is renewing demand for
import options at Britain's Dragon terminal, in particular.
Talks for import slots spanning two years with 6-12 import
slots per year at Dragon are a hedge against souring Asian
demand, a source at a company conducting the deals said.
Similar discussions are taking place at France's Dunkirk and
Netherlands' Gate terminals, the source said.
(Additional reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Sarah
McFarlane in London; editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)